Area lawmakers showing a united front on abortion issue in Missouri

There is no dissension among area legislators when it comes to tougher restrictions on abortion in Missouri. All look forward to what may be a pivotal court date in late September, which may forbid abortions after the eighth week of pregnancy.

Wayne Wallingford

The Missouri General Assembly passed House Bill 126, the "Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act" by 108-46 vote May 24, 2019. The measure, considered by abortion rights groups at the time as one of the toughest state laws in the country, did not allow exemptions for rape or incest survivors. Violation was termed a class B felony. The bill also sought to ban abortions solely based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

A federal judge blocked the bill from being implemented the day before it was to become law.

A three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the injunction.

Missouri Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Holly Rehder

The Eighth Circuit Court, in a surprise move, has granted Schmitt's motion for a rehearing and the full appeals court will hear the case Sept. 21.

Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) was a member of the state Senate two years ago and he voted for the restrictions and told the Southeast Missourian he would do so again.

"One of the reasons I went to the capital for was to defend the lives of the innocent," Wallingford said.

The veteran lawmaker said the courts aren't always right in their decision making and laments the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, effectively legalizing abortion.

"(Roe) was a terrible decision. Back in 1973, we didn't have the science and the medicine we do today to show life begins at conception."