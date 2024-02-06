Area lawmakers seek to tackle texting, shared parenting in 2020

Area lawmakers will introduce bills for the 2020 state legislative session addressing everything from shared parenting to texting while driving.

Lawmakers can pre-file bills beginning next month.

Wayne Wallingford

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, said his top priority is to pass a shared-parenting bill. It would create a “rebuttal presumption” for parents in child-custody cases to receive equal time with their children, he said.

He introduced similar legislation last session, but it failed to pass.

“This is going to be a big push for me,” he said. “Most fatherlessness is created by outdated court systems, not abandonment, so I want to get that corrected.”

Kathy Swan

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, plans to offer a similar bill in the House. The goal, she said, is to force judges to start with the premise parents should be granted equal time with their children unless there is evidence showing such a move is not warranted.

Wallingford said he will reintroduce legislation to ban texting while driving, calling it a “common-sense piece of legislation” designed to improve traffic safety.

Current state law only prohibits drives younger than 21 from texting and driving.

Swan said she plans to file legislation to provide grants for school districts to partner with community groups to address barriers to education, such as mental illness, homelessness and domestic violence.

She said the proposal could provide funding for a mentorship program operated by the Honorable Young Men Club, in partnership with the Cape Girardeau School District, to help at-risk students.

Swan said she also plans to reintroduce a bill to change Missouri’s condemnation law to better protect property owners.

Swan and her husband, Reg, fought the City of Cape Girardeau in court over condemnation of their property. The Swans and the city eventually settled the case.

Swan’s bill would require condemning entities to provide a property owner with a “clear, concise” disclosure statement describing the effects of a project on the property being taken.

Barry Hovis

State Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Gordonville, plans to refile his 911 bill.