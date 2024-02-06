Area lawmakers: School safety not issue for special session

Area lawmakers are ready to talk about improving school safety, just not in a special session.

State Reps. Kathy Swan, Barry Hovis and Rick Francis said the issue likely will come up in the 2020 legislative session in response to an advisory task force's recommendation public schools should employ armed officers and provide mental health services to students.

All three lawmakers said Thursday a special session would not allow the time needed to deal with the issue.

Hovis, R-Gordonville, said, "I found that it is good to have plenty of time to vet things. Sometimes, there are good things that come from both sides of the aisle."

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday directed lawmakers to undo a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling on vehicle sales taxes during a special legislative session next month.

The Republican governor scheduled the special session to begin Sept. 9.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway this week formally requested Parson call a special session to fully fund armed and trained school resource officers in all Missouri schools.

Galloway, a Democrat, is seeking to unseat Parson as governor next year.

In a news release, Galloway said, "Teachers should educate our students, law enforcement should protect our children, and lawmakers should act instead of sitting idly by while our kids are put in danger."

She added, "The state should fully fund this priority so that local districts can use their resources in the classroom."

Led by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, the Missouri School Safety Task Force issued a report July 31, which included the recommendation all schools have a school resource officer. School resource officers are law enforcement officers, and Missouri law requires they receive specialized training and certification, Galloway said.

Based on the report, approximately 60% of Missouri public schools have school resource officers.

The state does not fund school resource officer programs in individual school districts. Instead, the cost is borne by local school districts or jointly with police and sheriffs' departments.