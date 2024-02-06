Area lawmakers push bills ranging from texting ban to film tax credits

Area lawmakers plan to introduce bills for the 2019 state legislative session dealing with everything from texting while driving and right to work to condemnation proceedings and film tax credits.

Bills can be pre-filed, starting Dec. 1. The session begins Jan. 9.

Wayne Wallingford

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, plans to introduce a bill to ban motorists from texting while driving in Missouri.

ï¿½It is a huge safety thing,ï¿½ he said.

Current state law only prohibits drivers younger than 21 from texting and driving.

Missouri is one of only a handful of states that donï¿½t explicitly ban texting for all drivers.

Wallingford also wants to provide more money for Area Agencies on Aging and senior centers. The Republican lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to levy a 5 percent fee on health-insurance premiums, phased in over a two-year period.

When fully implemented, the fee would generate an estimated $7.3 million in revenue. Half of the money would go to Area Agencies on Aging and the other half to senior centers, he said.

Wallingford also plans to reintroduce a bill that adds a rebutable presumption that both parents should have approximately equal parenting time in child custody cases. Studies show children need both parents, he said.

The bill, however, would allow judges to consider incidents of domestic violence in considering the best interests of the child.

Kathy Swan

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, plans to introduce similar legislation on the House side.

She also wants the Legislature to reinstate a tax credit for film companies shooting movies in Missouri.

The tax credit expired in 2013. Since then, she has proposed unsuccessfully to reinstate it.

Missouri is losing out on film productions because it no longer has a tax credit, she said.

The movie ï¿½Gone Girlï¿½ was the last major film to be shot in Missouri. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Cape Girardeau, boosting the local economy, Swan has said.

Swan also plans to reintroduce a bill to change Missouriï¿½s condemnation law to better protect property owners in the wake of her legal battle with the City of Cape Girardeau.

Swan and her husband, Reg, fought the city in court, accusing the local government of taking their land unfairly by offering well below the appraised value for a little more than 3 acres of woods behind their home.