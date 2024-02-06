The Missouri Housing Development Commission’s decision to cut low-income housing tax credits has sparked praise and criticism from area lawmakers.

State Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, praised the action. State Reps. Donna Lichtenegger, Rick Francis and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford criticized the move, arguing it bypasses the legislative process.

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, didn’t endorse the commission’s action but said she believes the board acted “out of frustration” over the Legislature’s inability to reform the tax-credit system.

Swan said lawmakers often “talk and talk” without taking action on legislative issues.

She suggested the commission’s action might “kick start” lawmakers into revamping the system.

Donna Lichtenegger

A governor-appointed committee unveiled a plan in June to change tax-credit programs, including converting low-income housing tax credits to a low-interest loan program for affordable housing construction.

Lichtenegger, Francis and Wallingford said the housing commission’s action last week amounted to enacting policy that should be left to the Legislature.

Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, said, “State commissions should not be making policy.”

The Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) voted Friday to stop issuing low-income housing tax credits. Gov. Eric Greitens is a voting member of the commission and voted with the majority, arguing it saved millions of dollars and demonstrated that “politics as usual is over.”

Former state senator Jason Crowell, appointed to the commission in September, is a longtime critic of tax credits. He said the commission under state law has the authority to decide whether to issue state tax credits for low-income housing projects.

Holly Rehder

Crowell said the program is inefficient and costly. For every $1 tax credit, only 42 cents goes to housing projects, Crowell said Monday.

“It is insane to defend this program,” he said.

Crowell said the state previously issued $16 million in tax credits for a 45-unit housing redevelopment project in Cape Girardeau. Crowell said that amounted to $372,000 in taxpayer money for each apartment unit.

Crowell questioned whether lawmakers “are going to stand up for the Missouri taxpayers or the developers and the money lenders.”

Missouri, he said, has a $1.1 billion “hole in its budget” while at the same time the state is authorizing tax credits for a number of programs.

Rick Francis

Meanwhile, the General Assembly “does nothing” to rein in tax credits, Crowell said.

Lawmakers, he said, “bitch and complain” but don’t tackle the problem. He criticized Lichtenegger and other lawmakers, who he said tell constituents they want to reform the tax-credit system but “let the money flow on the back side.”

He praised Greitens for his actions to put a halt to wasteful spending.