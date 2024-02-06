State legislators from Southeast Missouri report being briefed on safety this week in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 chaos at the U.S. Capitol.
"We stayed after adjournment Tuesday to hear from House sergeant-at-arms Randy Werner," Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) said.
"I don't know if we have any credible reports of potential violence coming to Jeff City," added Francis, a farmer and former educator, who has been a member of legislature's lower chamber since 2017.
"A lot of (the briefing) was about the importance of communication and using common sense," he said.
Freshman lawmaker Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) said the security session made him feel safer.
"I do feel safe in the Capitol and in my office," said Burger, who took office last week and who served 18 years on the Scott County Commission.
"I'm always concerned, though, because of the many different groups who are out there," adding he is still getting used to the layout of the legislative chambers.
Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146) has begun his second term in the General Assembly and is a former 30-year veteran of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
"There's no intelligence I'm aware of possible upcoming trouble," said Hovis, adding House Speaker Rob Vescovo promised to keep legislators informed of any new information.
"I'm not concerned at the moment, and if any problems develop, we'll address it then," he added.
State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said the members of the legislature's upper chamber did not get a group briefing.
"The legislative liaison from the Missouri state police dropped by my office to discuss added security," she said.
"I do expect stepped-up coverage through Inauguration Week in Washington," Rehder said, adding Senate administrators did send an email reminding members of text alerts if trouble arises.
"If we see anything out of the ordinary," she added, "we are to text state troopers and let them know."
Rehder, who took her seat in the Missouri Senate on Jan. 6 after serving the maximum eight years in the state house, said she doesn't rattle easily.
"I don't have any (security) concerns at all," she said.
