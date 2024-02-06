State legislators from Southeast Missouri report being briefed on safety this week in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

Rick Francis

"We stayed after adjournment Tuesday to hear from House sergeant-at-arms Randy Werner," Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) said.

"I don't know if we have any credible reports of potential violence coming to Jeff City," added Francis, a farmer and former educator, who has been a member of legislature's lower chamber since 2017.

"A lot of (the briefing) was about the importance of communication and using common sense," he said.

Jamie Burger

Freshman lawmaker Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) said the security session made him feel safer.

"I do feel safe in the Capitol and in my office," said Burger, who took office last week and who served 18 years on the Scott County Commission.

"I'm always concerned, though, because of the many different groups who are out there," adding he is still getting used to the layout of the legislative chambers.