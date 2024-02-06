Missouri voters last week rejected a measure to increase the fuel tax, but the state Legislature could raise the tax next year without putting the issue back before voters, area lawmakers said Monday.

Under the stateï¿½s Hancock Amendment, tax and fee hikes raising revenue below a certain level donï¿½t require voter approval.

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, said lawmakers could consider raising the fuel tax incrementally and keep it under the Hancock Amendment threshold.

A 2-cent increase in the fuel tax could generate an estimated $80 million annually.

Voters defeated a proposed sales tax issue for roads and bridges in 2014 and then turned down Proposition D earlier this month.

Prop D, put on the ballot by the Legislature, would have increased the fuel tax by 2.5 cents a gallon each year for the next four years. At the end of that time, the per-gallon tax would have climbed from 17 cents to 27 cents.

When fully implemented, it would have generated $412 million a year in new money for state road and bridge projects, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local transportation projects.

But with voters having rejected two tax measures to fund road and bridge improvements over the past four years, Wallingford said it is ï¿½more likelyï¿½ lawmakers would look to raise the fuel tax without having to go back to voters.

ï¿½We own the roads and bridges, and we have to take care of them,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We donï¿½t really have a lot of options.ï¿½

Wallingford said there is little support in the Legislature for toll roads.

ï¿½The gas tax was the logical route to go,ï¿½ he said.

Those who use the roads, including out-of-state drivers, would fund needed road and bridge improvements, the Cape Girardeau senator said.

The fuel tax hasnï¿½t been raised since 1996, he said.