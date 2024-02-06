Area lawmakers expect little action in Jefferson City veto session

Missouri legislators return to Jefferson City on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a session designed to allow lawmakers a chance to overturn vetoes by Gov. Mike Parson in this spring's session.

With a 113-50 majority in the state House and a 24-10 advantage on the state Senate, vetoes are unlikely to be overriden. No legislator interviewed by the Southeast Missourian anticipates any vetoed measure to be overriden.

Rick Francis

"I have no interest in overriding the governor's vetoes (and) after talking to several senators, they're not going to override either," said Rick Francis of Perryville's 145th District, who is prevented by term limits from seeking reelection. "I've been working on three bills to help reduce the cost of medical prescriptions."

