NewsSeptember 12, 2023
Area lawmakers expect little action in Jefferson City veto session
Missouri legislators return to Jefferson City on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a session designed to allow lawmakers a chance to overturn vetoes by Gov. Mike Parson in this spring's session. With a 113-50 majority in the state House and a 24-10 advantage on the state Senate, vetoes are unlikely to be overriden. No legislator interviewed by the Southeast Missourian anticipates any vetoed measure to be overriden...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Missouri legislators return to Jefferson City on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a session designed to allow lawmakers a chance to overturn vetoes by Gov. Mike Parson in this spring's session.

With a 113-50 majority in the state House and a 24-10 advantage on the state Senate, vetoes are unlikely to be overriden. No legislator interviewed by the Southeast Missourian anticipates any vetoed measure to be overriden.

Rick Francis
Rick Francis
Rick Francis
Rick Francis

"I have no interest in overriding the governor's vetoes (and) after talking to several senators, they're not going to override either," said Rick Francis of Perryville's 145th District, who is prevented by term limits from seeking reelection. "I've been working on three bills to help reduce the cost of medical prescriptions."

John Voss
John Voss
John Voss
John Voss
John Voss of Cape Girardeau's 147th District, who completed his freshman session in the Legislature in May, said he supported Senate Bill 189, a wide-ranging public safety measure that would have modified a number of crime laws, which Parson canceled with his veto pen.

"I respect the governor's decision (and) fully expect we'll see the bill in the next general session with modified language to address (Parson's) concerns," Voss said.

Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger

Jamie Burger of the 148th District likewise believes the governor's vetoes will stand.

"I have no appetite to see vetoes overturned, but I wish the governor hadn't vetoed environmental studies for four lanes of Highway 67 from Poplar Bluff all the way to Arkansas," he said. "We need that connectivity."

Parson, in a letter striking down legislative approval of $10 million for the Highway 67 environmental work, wrote that he used his veto "to help ensure the financial stability of Missouri beyond my administration and this General Assembly."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

