Area lawmakers expect little action in Jefferson City veto session

Missouri legislators return to Jefferson City on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a session designed to allow lawmakers a chance to overturn vetoes by Gov. Mike Parson in this spring's session.
With a 113-50 majority in the state House and a 24-10 advantage on the state Senate, vetoes are unlikely to be overriden. No legislator interviewed by the Southeast Missourian anticipates any vetoed measure to be overriden.
"I have no interest in overriding the governor's vetoes (and) after talking to several senators, they're not going to override either," said Rick Francis of Perryville's 145th District, who is prevented by term limits from seeking reelection. "I've been working on three bills to help reduce the cost of medical prescriptions."
John Voss of Cape Girardeau's 147th District, who completed his freshman session in the Legislature in May, said he supported Senate Bill 189, a wide-ranging public safety measure that would have modified a number of crime laws, which Parson canceled with his veto pen.
"I respect the governor's decision (and) fully expect we'll see the bill in the next general session with modified language to address (Parson's) concerns," Voss said.
Jamie Burger of the 148th District likewise believes the governor's vetoes will stand.
"I have no appetite to see vetoes overturned, but I wish the governor hadn't vetoed environmental studies for four lanes of Highway 67 from Poplar Bluff all the way to Arkansas," he said. "We need that connectivity."
Parson, in a letter striking down legislative approval of $10 million for the Highway 67 environmental work, wrote that he used his veto "to help ensure the financial stability of Missouri beyond my administration and this General Assembly."
