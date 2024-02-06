Area lawmakers disagree on permanent daylight saving time

With daylight saving time returning at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, two Missouri House bills are under consideration to make DST permanent.

House Bill 157 is sponsored by Rep. Michael O'Donnell of St. Louis, while a similar measure, House Bill 265, is the handiwork of Rep. Chris Sander of Lone Jack, Missouri, in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Opinions among area GOP state lawmakers who responded via text to a request for comment from the Southeast Missourian on the issue run the complete spectrum — for, against and undecided.

For

John Voss

John Voss

John Voss, in his first-term as District 147 representative for Cape Girardeau, gives the idea of a year-round DST a thumbs-up.

"I believe our circadian rhythms have more impact on well-being than previously thought. I believe HB 157 and HB 265 are basically the same bill. I support both to make Daylight Saving as the new permanent standard time," Voss said.

Against

Barry Hovis

Barry Hovis

Barry Hovis of Whitewater, representing District 146, is opposed on financial grounds.

"I do not support moving to full time DST and would prefer we stay on standard time. DST does not save as much energy as we thought it would when originally implemented, a conclusion supported by a couple of studies I've seen," Hovis said, referring to a 2008 National Bureau of Economic Research article suggesting "there is surprisingly little evidence DST actually saves energy," adding, DST's seminal purpose was to promote energy conservation.