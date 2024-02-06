Area lawmakers differ on whether to ban lobbyist gifts

Area Republican lawmakers differ over whether to ban lobbyist gifts even as Gov.-elect Eric Greitens has called for such action.

State Reps. Kathy Swan, Holly Rehder and Rick Francis voiced support for banning lobbyist gifts.

Rep. Donna Lichtenegger questioned the need to ban all lobbyist gifts, particularly meals for lawmakers.

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau opposed the idea last year and remains opposed to it this session, which began Wednesday.

“I guess, if we don’t trust our legislators, why did we vote them in office?” he asked as he prepared for the start of the 2017 legislative session.

Wayne Wallingford

Wallingford said he doesn’t see anything wrong with lawmakers accepting meals from lobbyists.

He said he never has cast a vote based on whether a lobbyist bought him a meal.

Wallingford said he serves on legislative committees and seldom has time to discuss legislation with lobbyists except when dining.

Meals account for most lobbyist gifts, he said.

Wallingford said he frequently asks lobbyists to provide pizza and drinks for school students from his district who visit the capitol.

Donna Lichtenegger

“Lobbyists are happy to do it,” he said.

He said he and other lawmakers are lobbied regularly by trade industry associations and individual constituents who are pushing for various bills.

“Everyone who talks to me is a lobbyist,” Wallingford said.

In his election campaign, Greitens pushed for ethics reform to eliminate political corruption in state government.