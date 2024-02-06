Area lawmakers cool to plan to cap electric-rate increases

Two Missouri business associations are proposing an electric rate cap to help their stores control costs, but area lawmakers aren’t embracing the idea, at least not yet.

The Missouri Grocers Association and the Missouri Retailers Association want state lawmakers to cap rate hikes at 3 percent annually while preserving strong regulatory oversight by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“I am not for caps,” said Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville. “It seems we do have regulations in place.”

Francis said the PSC regulates rates and requires utility companies to justify rates increases.

Local lawmakers said there is a need for the state to have regulatory power over utility monopolies.

Kathy Swan

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, said, “The government does have a role to play.”

Swan said it is up to the PSC to determine what is “reasonable (rate-wise) for both sides.”

But in letters to lawmakers, the two business associations said electric rates are growing four times faster than the national average.

Missouri Retailers president David Overfelt wrote, “Annual rate increases are hurting Missouri businesses and citizens on fixed incomes.”

He added, the “unpredictable nature of these rate spikes makes competing against retailers in other states and across the internet extremely difficult.”

Donna Lichtenegger

Overfelt said, “Put simply, if we can’t find a way to better control electricity costs in our state, many Missouri retailers who are already facing ever-rising operating costs and unfair internet competition may call it quits.”

The Missouri Grocers Association echoed that concern.

In a letter to fellow lawmakers, Rep. Dan Shaul, a Jefferson County Republican who is executive director of the Grocers Association, wrote running a family owned grocery store takes electricity.