NewsFebruary 20, 2021

Area lawmaker files legislation to establish 'Rush Limbaugh Day' in Missouri

A Southeast Missouri legislator filed legislation Friday in the Missouri House of Representatives to honor conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh. The Cape Girardeau native died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 after complications of advanced lung cancer. ...

Southeast Missourian
Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh poses with a bust in his likeness during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians on Monday, May 14, 2012, in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Julie Smith)
Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh poses with a bust in his likeness during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians on Monday, May 14, 2012, in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Julie Smith)

A Southeast Missouri legislator filed legislation Friday in the Missouri House of Representatives to honor conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh. The Cape Girardeau native died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 after complications of advanced lung cancer.

Hardy Billington
Hardy Billington

House Bill 1200, filed by State Rep. Hardy Billington (R-Poplar Bluff), would establish Jan. 12 as “Rush Limbaugh Day” in the state. The date is Limbaugh’s birthday.

The one-page bill states: “Citizens of this state are encouraged to celebrate the day by participating in appropriate events and activities to remember the life of the famous Missourian and groundbreaking radio host.”

Billington has so far been joined by five Republican co-sponsors in the lower chamber: Reps. Curtis Trent (District 133), Richard West (District 63), Tim Taylor (District 48), Dan Stacy (District 31) and Mike McGirl (District 118). Billington said he spoke with several other representatives as the legislation session was winding down for the week and expects more co-sponsors to come on board when lawmakers return to Jefferson City.

“I want people to remember him not just today and tomorrow but for many, many years to come,” Billington told the Southeast Missourian, adding Limbaugh inspired him and has given many people hope through his three-hour, daily radio program.

Billington said he believes the bill has a good chance to make it through the legislative process. Both the Missouri House and Senate have large Republican majorities.

