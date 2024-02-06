The one-page bill states: “Citizens of this state are encouraged to celebrate the day by participating in appropriate events and activities to remember the life of the famous Missourian and groundbreaking radio host.”

Billington has so far been joined by five Republican co-sponsors in the lower chamber: Reps. Curtis Trent (District 133), Richard West (District 63), Tim Taylor (District 48), Dan Stacy (District 31) and Mike McGirl (District 118). Billington said he spoke with several other representatives as the legislation session was winding down for the week and expects more co-sponsors to come on board when lawmakers return to Jefferson City.

“I want people to remember him not just today and tomorrow but for many, many years to come,” Billington told the Southeast Missourian, adding Limbaugh inspired him and has given many people hope through his three-hour, daily radio program.

Billington said he believes the bill has a good chance to make it through the legislative process. Both the Missouri House and Senate have large Republican majorities.