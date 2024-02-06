Area jobless claims reach historic highs

More people filed for unemployment benefits in Cape Girardeau County during March and April than in all of 2019.

And all of 2018.

And all of 2017.

And part of 2016.

Combined.

Data released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations revealed 5,011 Cape Girardeau County residents filed for unemployment benefits in April, the first full month of Missouri's state of emergency and "stay at home" directive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Combined with the 2,012 claims filed in the county in March brought the two-month total of first-time claims to 7,023.

That number raised the county's unemployment rate to 9.5% as of April 30, more than double the March jobless rate of 4.2%, according to the state labor department. In February, the last month before the coronavirus outbreak spread into Missouri, Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate stood at 3.2%.

In the 36-month period from January 2017 through December 2019, a total of 5,758 unemployment claims were filed in Cape Girardeau County for an average of just under 160 claims a month. In March and April, the county averaged almost 160 claims each business day, Monday through Friday, as businesses closed -- most temporarily, but many permanently -- and more than a half-million Missourians were laid off, furloughed or fired.