Area hospitals waiting for details on staff vaccine order

A week after President Joe Biden announced sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandates for the nation's 17 million health care workers, hospitals say they are waiting for definitive guidelines before deciding how to respond.

"We are trying to figure all this out," said Jimmy Wilferth, marketing and foundation vice president at Saint Francis Healthcare System. "It's complicated."

At SoutheastHEALTH, marketing vice president Shauna Hoffman said it would be premature to act on the president's announcement before the government issues more specifics about the vaccination requirements.

"We haven't received anything to help us determine next steps," she said. "Really, we can't do anything until we know specific details and we don't want to do anything preliminarily relative to (our) staff."

Saint Francis Healthcare System and Southeast- HEALTH are among the largest employers in Southeast Missouri, with thousands of employees at their flagship hospitals in Cape Girardeau and at dozens of satellite facilities throughout the region. As of late July, Southeast reported "approximately 50%" of its employees were at least partially vaccinated, while Saint Francis said "the majority" of its staff had received at least one dose.

Patience 'wearing thin'

After month of "encouraging" Americans to be vaccinated, on Sept. 9, President Biden said his patience was "wearing thin" and ordered sweeping vaccination requirements that will not only impact health care workers but also federal contractors and workers at businesses with at least 100 employees. Although details of the president's order have not been released, non-complying hospitals and businesses could reportedly be subject to financial penalties.

While many Americans have welcomed the president's mandate, others say it is an example of government overreach and infringes on personal freedom to decide whether to be vaccinated.

"One thing I can tell you," Wilferth said, "is that Saint Francis Healthcare System will follow the law, once it has been confirmed. This could take a while to play out, though."

In addition to Saint Francis and Southeast, the Southeast Missourian also reached out to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston and Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville for their responses to Biden's vaccination directive. A spokesperson at Missouri Delta Medical Center said the hospital preferred not to comment on the president's announcement at this time while Perry County Memorial Hospital did not reply to several requests for comment.