Area hospitals hope a box helps prevent infant deaths

In the past seven years, 119 babies died before their first birthdays in six counties in Southeast Missouri -- Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid, Stoddard, Dunklin and Pemiscot, according to statistics from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services.

The infant mortality rate in those counties is the highest in Missouri, at 9.3 deaths per 1,000 births, and is higher than the national rate of 6.1 deaths per 1,000 per births.

Karlyle Christian-Ritter, chief of neonatology at Saint Francis Medical Center, meets the parents of many of those babies at the emergency room. They often know their child is dead, but they still scream in anger and disgust at themselves, she said.

Many of those children were killed accidentally by their parents who were sleeping with the newborn in the same bed or couch, Christian-Ritter said. According to the state HHS, 24 percent of infant deaths were sleep-related by one of the sleeping parents rolling over onto their baby and suffocating it. Another 12 percent of death were deemed to be possibly sleep-related.

"When we looked at infant mortality, we found the most common reason for death was co-sleeping," Christian-Ritter said. "People just don't know. ... Sometimes people sleep with their baby because there's no other place."

Saint Francis Medical Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston and Twin Rivers Medical Center in Kennett have partnered to provide families with a safe place for their babies to sleep.

The hospitals received a $200,000 grant from the Missouri Health Foundation and are giving out 750 "boxinettes" to families in Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid, Stoddard, Dunklin and Pemiscot counties over the next six months.

The boxinette is a 3-by-1-foot box of sturdy pressed cardboard with a firm mattress on the bottom. It is similar in size to the plastic bassinets used at Saint Francis.

The boxinette weighs about two pounds, making it easy to transport, and it's a space saver. Christian-Ritter said the boxinette will give parents with bassinets or cribs an advantage of keeping their baby in a safe sleeping environment in their bedroom that may not be big enough for a traditional bassinet.