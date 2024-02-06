Area health officials report about 100 new coronavirus cases

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Tuesday, though area health officials tallied about a hundred new cases of the virus.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 29 new cases — 21 in Cape Girardeau, five in Jackson and three elsewhere in the county — but a drop in active cases of 109, putting the number of active cases in the county as of Tuesday at 470. Total cases in the county totaled 2,200 Tuesday, while 1,698 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus and 32 have died from it.

Cases in long-term care facilities did not change from Monday to Tuesday, totaling 186 with 69 of those being active.

Thirty-three county residents were hospitalized with the virus Monday, and the county’s hospitals reported 42 total virus-related hospitalizations.