Area health officials report about 100 new coronavirus cases

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Tuesday, though area health officials tallied about a hundred new cases of the virus.
Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 29 new cases — 21 in Cape Girardeau, five in Jackson and three elsewhere in the county — but a drop in active cases of 109, putting the number of active cases in the county as of Tuesday at 470. Total cases in the county totaled 2,200 Tuesday, while 1,698 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus and 32 have died from it.
Cases in long-term care facilities did not change from Monday to Tuesday, totaling 186 with 69 of those being active.
Thirty-three county residents were hospitalized with the virus Monday, and the county’s hospitals reported 42 total virus-related hospitalizations.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 13 new cases for a total of 307 (282 students and 25 employees). One hundred forty-five of those cases (131 students and 14 employees) were active. Fifty-eight were in on-campus quarantine/isolation, up five from the school’s previous report. Depending on where the student or employee lives, the school’s virus case numbers may be reflected in Cape Girardeau County’s numbers or elsewhere.
Scott County reported a dozen new cases (1,020 total cases, 848 recoveries, 18 deaths).
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County reported 16 new cases (681 total cases, 530 recoveries, 18 deaths), while Bollinger County reported 17 new cases (478 total cases, 408 recoveries, one death). Perry County had not updated its report Tuesday and previous reported 756 total cases, 715 recoveries and seven deaths.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 31 new cases in Union County (567 total cases, 409 recoveries, 20 deaths) and one new case in Alexander County (90 total cases, 57 recoveries, one death).
