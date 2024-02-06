Area food pantries anticipate spike in need

Food pantries in Southeast Missouri expect an up-tick in food insecurity as Missouri pulls out of pandemic-era federal unemployment benefits.

In a release last month, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state would pull out of federal unemployment benefits related to the pandemic. The federal aid added an extra $300 a week to Missouri's usual unemployment benefits. Missouri officially opted out of the federal benefits June 12.

"Whenever unemployment benefits like those that people received during the pandemic are no longer available, people might not have funds to go to the grocery store and they're much more likely to turn to a food pantry," said Lisa Church, chief advocacy officer at Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston.

More than 45,000 Missouri residents filed unemployment claims this April, according to the Missouri Department of Labor.

Harold Duncan of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Poplar Bluff has noticed a recent spike in patrons.

"The numbers are starting to come back up," Duncan said. "During the pandemic, when everybody was getting extra food stamps and extra unemployment and all that stuff, we saw a decrease in our numbers. Now that everything is starting to go back to normal, and everybody's going back to normal life, so to speak, our numbers are starting to increase."

Before the pandemic, Duncan said, St. Vincent's food pantry served between 700 and 800 families a month. Its service population dropped to nearly 400 families during the pandemic. Now, Duncan said his St. Vincent location services roughly 550 to 600 families.

Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau also saw a slight spike in need in the last month, according to James Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary's Cathedral. St. Mary's co-runs Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry with Old St. Vincent's Chapel of Ease.

The churches' food pantry typically served 620 families or 1,800 people a month. Keusenkothen said he noticed those numbers dip slightly during the pandemic, but now it's starting to creep back up.