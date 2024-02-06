Area food bank receives healthy food grant for veterans

Sikeston, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which plans to open a satellite facility in Jackson, has been awarded a $46,500 grant to continue a healthy food surplus program for veterans.

In a news release, SEMO Food Bank said the money is coming through the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.

Officials said it began providing boxes of healthy food to veterans three years ago through a partnership with Poplar Bluff's Veterans Administration Medical Center.

In 2021, according to the release, 88% of 58 veterans in the program who completed a pre-and post-survey reported improved health by having access to healthier foods.