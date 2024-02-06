All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 13, 2020

Area fitness centers plan changes to accommodate distancing, cleaning

By now, everyone is familiar with the term “social distancing,” but have you heard of “cardio distancing” and “social fitnessing”? Those are two of the trademarked concepts Planet Fitness will be promoting when it reopens its Cape Girardeau location in a few days...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Fitness staff member Paige McCormick wears a face mask while working with Ed Kiefner of Patton, Missouri, on Tuesday at Southeast HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Fitness staff member Paige McCormick wears a face mask while working with Ed Kiefner of Patton, Missouri, on Tuesday at Southeast HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

By now, everyone is familiar with the term “social distancing,” but have you heard of “cardio distancing” and “social fitnessing”?

Those are two of the trademarked concepts Planet Fitness will be promoting when it reopens its Cape Girardeau location in a few days.

“We are looking at an opening on/around this Friday, May 15,” Becky Zirlein, senior public relations manager at Planet Fitness’ corporate offices, told the Southeast Missourian in an email Tuesday.

Planet Fitness temporarily closed its Cape Girardeau facility in mid-March — as did Cape Girardeau’s other major fitness centers, Fitness Plus and HealthPoint Fitness — as the COVID-19 pandemic spread into Missouri.

HealthPoint reopened its locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson last week while Fitness Plus at Saint Francis Medical Center has not set a reopening date.

Adam Smithey of McClure, Illinois, works out on machines placed on a basketball court Tuesday at Southeast HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Adam Smithey of McClure, Illinois, works out on machines placed on a basketball court Tuesday at Southeast HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

“We are closely monitoring local COVID-19 data as well as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Danielle Torbet, marketing director at Saint Francis.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“At this time, we have not determined a date to safely reopen Fitness Plus,” she continued. “We have a plan in place and a time frame to reopen. This information will be shared as that time gets closer.”

In an email to its members last week, Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau said the company’s location in Cape Girardeau’s Town Plaza Shopping Center will have several changes when it reopens including a “touchless” check-in system using the Planet Fitness mobile app and “relentless cleaning efforts.”

In addition, he said Planet Fitness is introducing what it calls “cardio distancing” in cardiovascular workout areas and “social fitnessing” by asking members to put “an imaginary treadmill or two” between themselves and others.

Both Planet Fitness and HealthPoint Fitness are encouraging their members to pay additional attention to personal hygiene such as frequent hand-washing and sanitizing.

At HealthPoint, certain pieces of exercise equipment are temporarily not available in order to increase distance between members. In addition, the number of group exercise class participants are being limited with designated spacing marked on the floor of exercise classrooms.

Swimming lessons at HealthPoint have been canceled for the time being and lap pool use is currently limited to one person per lane with a one-hour use limit.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy