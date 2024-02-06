Area fitness centers plan changes to accommodate distancing, cleaning

By now, everyone is familiar with the term “social distancing,” but have you heard of “cardio distancing” and “social fitnessing”?

Those are two of the trademarked concepts Planet Fitness will be promoting when it reopens its Cape Girardeau location in a few days.

“We are looking at an opening on/around this Friday, May 15,” Becky Zirlein, senior public relations manager at Planet Fitness’ corporate offices, told the Southeast Missourian in an email Tuesday.

Planet Fitness temporarily closed its Cape Girardeau facility in mid-March — as did Cape Girardeau’s other major fitness centers, Fitness Plus and HealthPoint Fitness — as the COVID-19 pandemic spread into Missouri.

HealthPoint reopened its locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson last week while Fitness Plus at Saint Francis Medical Center has not set a reopening date.

Adam Smithey of McClure, Illinois, works out on machines placed on a basketball court Tuesday at Southeast HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

“We are closely monitoring local COVID-19 data as well as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Danielle Torbet, marketing director at Saint Francis.