Area firms discuss manufacturing at First Friday event

Safety issues and labor shortages were among the topics discussed in a "manufacturing day" panel during Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee on Oct. 6 at Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau.

"In my 28 years, the most significant change I've seen (in manufacturing) is a shift toward safety," said Jim Franklin, vice president of operations for Mondi in Jackson. "I can recall a time when you'd hear in the plant, 'Don't put your hand here; don't put your hand there', (but) now we now have emergency stops and everything that can hurt (an employee) is guarded. I've watched the entire manufacturing industry evolve toward a higher emphasis on safety performance over the past 15 years."

Craig Wiertsema, president and CEO of Havco Wood Products in Scott City, echoed and expanded on Franklin's thoughts.

"In the early years, the message seemed to be, 'We want your body; we don't want your head', but manufacturing has changed," Wiertsema said.

"Respecting the team members and engaging and involving them is instrumental to the success of (Havco). There's been a transition over the years to safety, to quality and to continuous improvement. If we're not making a quality product, if we're not taking care of the customer, if we're not working how to put out the product better and more efficiently tomorrow, then we're out of business."