Area fire departments seek grant to replace aging air packs

Fire departments in Cape Girardeau and the area hope to secure federal funding to purchase vital safety equipment that allow firefighters to breathe in burning buildings.

Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said his department needs to replace more than 50 self-contained breathing apparatus units or air packs. The equipment is 11 years old, and industry standards recommend replacement after 10 years, he said.

The city failed to receive a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant last year that would have paid 90 percent of the approximate $500,000 cost.

This year, Cape Girardeau has partnered with area fire departments to apply for a regional grant from FEMA. Ennis said he hopes the regional approach will help secure federal funding.

The other departments are Jackson, Gordonville, North County, Whitewater and Scott City.

Master firefighter Matt Mittrucker shows "possibly repairable" self-contained breathing apparatus units Friday at Cape Girardeau Fire Department Station 1. Fred Lynch

In all, the six departments are seeking a grant to cover 90 percent of the more than $1.3 million cost to purchase 157 air packs, Ennis said.

The devices are "a lot like scuba equipment," Ennis said. The apparatus involves a high-pressure air tank or cylinder, a pressure regulator and a connected face mask, all mounted in a harness.

Each unit comes with two air cylinders that can be changed out when battling a fire, Ennis said.

"There are a lot of moving parts that wear out," Ennis said.

The lens in the "face piece" is made of plastic, he said.

"It is exposed to a lot of heat," Ennis said. He said over time, the outer layer of plastic will begin to melt.

Ennis said he would like to begin replacing the face masks every five years.

In the grant application, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department is seeking federal funding to pay 90 percent of the more than $432,000 cost to purchase 49 units or air packs.

The city would have to pay the remaining 10 percent of that cost, or about $43,000. The city also would have to pay the entire cost for several additional air packs the grant will not cover, Ennis said.

The air packs cost $8,800 each, he said.

If FEMA doesn't approve the grant, the fire chief said the city of Cape Girardeau may have to foot the whole bill to purchase new units in 2018 or 2019 at the latest. That could amount to an expense of more than half a million dollars, Ennis said.

Ennis said several of the aging devices have been taken out of service in his department.