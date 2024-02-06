Contract negotiations between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have effects that will ripple throughout Southeast Missouri.

United customers would see many Saint Francis facilities leave the insurer’s network March 5 unless the two can agree to terms on a new contract that would impact the health care system’s pricing. United terminated its contract with Saint Francis in November while negotiation continues. With the end date approaching and negotiations stalled, Saint Francis officials announced the termination Monday, contending United wants the system to accept payment cuts of 20% to 30%, which would be “radical” and “unsustainable.”

United countered that Saint Francis rates are too high and it is willing to walk away from the network if necessary.

“If we are unable to reach an agreement, Saint Francis Medical Center, as well as ancillary providers tied to the hospital agreement, will be out of network for employer-sponsored, individual and Medicaid members, effective March 5,” a statement from United stated. “Saint Francis does not currently participate in the network for UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage members.”

The statement also said Saint Francis’ rural health clinics would be out-of-network “for Medicaid members only, effective March 5.” The statement said those clinics are not in-network for employer-sponsored and individual plans.

Area facilities that would leave the United network, at least for some customers, according to United include: