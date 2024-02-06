Area election officials expect higher voter turnout for this midterm election than the one four years ago, spurred in part by a hotly contested U.S. Senate race.

A crowded ballot, including seven constitutional amendments and propositions, will greet voters who go to the polls Tuesday.

But Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz said the Senate race pitting Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill against Republican Josh Hawley, Missouriï¿½s attorney general, has sparked voter interest.

ï¿½The U.S. Senate race is why this thing is so crazy,ï¿½ he said of expected voter turnout.

Kutz predicted 62 percent to 65 percent of the countyï¿½s registered voters may cast ballots in the election, far more than the approximately 43 percent who cast ballots in November 2014.

There was not a U.S. Senate race on the general election ballot that year, he said.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers predicted some 65 percent of the countyï¿½s registered voters may cast ballots Tuesday, nearly double the 33 percent turnout figure in the November 2014 election.

Summers said many residents are voting absentee. Her office has distributed about 1,600 absentee ballots for this election. Some 600 ballots already have been cast, she said.

Some people are mailing in their absentee ballots. But many are coming into the clerkï¿½s offices in Cape Girardeau and Jackson to cast their votes ahead of Election Day.

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson offices each have seen about 60 people a day come into vote, Summers said.

In addition to the regular weekday hours, the two offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for those wishing to cast ballots, she said. Absentee ballots can be cast Monday until 5 p.m.

Summers said the Senate race is just one factor driving voter turnout.

The constitutional amendments and propositions on the ballot also are a factor, she said. Those ballot issues include three that would legalize medical marijuana, another that would raise the stateï¿½s minimum wage and one that would increase the state fuel tax.

ï¿½I think it is a combination of all of it together,ï¿½ Summers said.