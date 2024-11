Area drummer pulled on stage to perform with The Killers

Ever since childhood, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native and aspiring artist Keyven Dunn has fantasized of appearing on-stage in the limelight, and this past Friday his dream became reality as he was invited to perform alongside popular rock group The Killers at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

�It all started when I snuck in a sign that read, �Can I play drums on �Reasons?�� I held it up right before they started that song,� Dunn said. �Then, Brandon Flowers, lead vocalist, called me up on stage.�

The crowd went wild as Dunn performed �For Reasons Unknown,� a song from the band�s 2006 album, �Sam�s Town.�

In it, Flowers �anointed� Dunn with �actual dirt from the Mojave desert where we came from.�

It was a complete and total shock for Dunn, but as for any up-and-coming artist, it was the chance of a lifetime. He jumped on the stage, waved to the crowd, and assumed his position at the drum set.

�It wasn�t something that I expected at all,� Dunn said, when asked about his moment in the spotlight. �The thing that�s really been the most crazy to me is that so many people have watched the videos online. The amount of people who have reached out has been really incredible,� Dunn said. �A lot of fans reached out afterward and said that they thought I was the highlight of the show, but I don�t know about all that. It definitely is nice to hear,� Dunn said.

Dunn is 25-years-old and has been has been a musician most of his life. One of his first and fondest memories as a child was seeing a drum set for the first time, and knowing all he ever wanted to do was perform.

�I remember thinking, �That looks really cool. I want to find out what that�s about,�� Dunn said.