Area drummer pulled on stage to perform with The Killers

Ever since childhood, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native and aspiring artist Keyven Dunn has fantasized of appearing on-stage in the limelight, and this past Friday his dream became reality as he was invited to perform alongside popular rock group The Killers at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

ï¿½It all started when I snuck in a sign that read, ï¿½Can I play drums on ï¿½Reasons?ï¿½ï¿½ I held it up right before they started that song,ï¿½ Dunn said. ï¿½Then, Brandon Flowers, lead vocalist, called me up on stage.ï¿½

The crowd went wild as Dunn performed ï¿½For Reasons Unknown,ï¿½ a song from the bandï¿½s 2006 album, ï¿½Samï¿½s Town.ï¿½

In it, Flowers ï¿½anointedï¿½ Dunn with ï¿½actual dirt from the Mojave desert where we came from.ï¿½

It was a complete and total shock for Dunn, but as for any up-and-coming artist, it was the chance of a lifetime. He jumped on the stage, waved to the crowd, and assumed his position at the drum set.

ï¿½It wasnï¿½t something that I expected at all,ï¿½ Dunn said, when asked about his moment in the spotlight. ï¿½The thing thatï¿½s really been the most crazy to me is that so many people have watched the videos online. The amount of people who have reached out has been really incredible,ï¿½ Dunn said. ï¿½A lot of fans reached out afterward and said that they thought I was the highlight of the show, but I donï¿½t know about all that. It definitely is nice to hear,ï¿½ Dunn said.

Dunn is 25-years-old and has been has been a musician most of his life. One of his first and fondest memories as a child was seeing a drum set for the first time, and knowing all he ever wanted to do was perform.

ï¿½I remember thinking, ï¿½That looks really cool. I want to find out what thatï¿½s about,ï¿½ï¿½ Dunn said.