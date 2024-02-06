Area Democrats hope to draw a presidential candidate to Cape Girardeau as keynote speaker for their annual fall festival in October.
The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party has made "an initial contact" with a presidential candidate's campaign, said Andy Leighton, vice chairman for public relations for the local party.
"We are not disclosing that (candidate's identity) at the moment, because we are in sensitive negotiations," Leighton said Tuesday.
He added that the Cape Girardeau County group plans to extend an invitation to all of the Democratic presidential candidates. More than 20 candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.
According to Leighton, finalizing arrangements for the keynote speaker for the fall festival may not occur until 10 days to two weeks before the Oct. 12 event, "given how fluid things are" with presidential campaigns.
The local party said in a news release that it raised more than $10,000 in 30 days from local sponsors for the event, which will be held at the Osage Community Centre.
The release said, "This level of prefunding shows a high level of interest among local Democrats well over a year in advance of the November election."
Leighton said in an interview, following distribution of the news release, that the money will not go to the candidate, but will be used to pay for expenses for the event, including promotions, food, equipment, decorations, security and entertainment.
Leighton said, however, that there would "certainly be an opportunity" to schedule a candidate fundraiser around the event.
Jonathan Kessler, chairman of the county Democratic Party, said in the release that "radical, out-of-touch legislation" from the state's Republican administration and lawmakers "has parked a surge of voter outrage."
Leighton said Cape Girardeau makes sense as a stop for a Democratic presidential candidate looking to defeat Trump.
The president held a rally at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau last November, one day before the midterm elections.
Leighton said, "The way we are marketing this is: 'What better place to make a statement to rural voters than here?'"
Kessler said in the news release that "this is the city where President Trump made his 2018 campaign closing argument, which makes it the place a Democratic nominee will have to take a stand this election cycle."
He added that if area Democrats want presidential candidates to campaign here, "we must show them there is strong local support."
Leighton said the local party's fundraising success will help sell more tickets, attract more sponsors, draw more interest from candidates and "show we are not a joke."
Tickets for the event will go on sale, starting in July, according to the release.
