Area deaths linked to recreational drug use

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating three deaths they say are the result of the use of recreational narcotics.

Area law enforcement agencies issued the following public service announcement Monday:

“Over the past 48 hours, there have been three suspicious deaths that appear to be related to the recreational usage of narcotics,” the announcement stated. “These deaths have been in the Southeast Missouri region. The public is reminded and encouraged to stay away from any illegal opioid or narcotics usage. Don’t risk it. Just one try and you could die.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is assisting the Jackson Police Department with two suspicious deaths in Cape Girardeau County. A Perryville, Missouri, man and Jackson woman, both in their 20s, died from overdoses within the Jackson city limits, as reported by the Jackson Police Department.

A Sikeston, Missouri, woman’s death Sunday has been linked to recreational drug use while another is recovering from an overdose after the two were found in a locked vehicle in Mississippi County.