Area counties see slight declines in jobless rates

The employment picture in Cape Girardeau County continues to improve, according to the latest data released this week by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, the new unemployment report indicated slight unemployment-rate declines in most counties by fractions of a percentage point.

February’s county-by-county jobless data, released by the state Tuesday, places Cape Girardeau County’s latest unemployment rate at 3.9%, down four-tenths of a percentage point from January’s 4.3% rate.

The number of initial unemployment benefit claims filed by unemployed workers in the county also declined from 554 in January to 427 in February.

Although it was lower for the third consecutive month, Cape Girardeau County’s February unemployment rate was still higher than pre-pandemic levels; in January and February 2020, the county’s jobless percentages were 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively, before climbing to 9.5% in April as thousands of businesses throughout the region closed — either permanently or temporarily — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those closures forced millions of people — including more than 5,000 in Cape Girardeau County alone last April during the height of economic disruption.