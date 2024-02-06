Area coronavirus deaths tick up

Area county health officials reported three virus-related deaths — one in Cape Girardeau County and two in Scott County.
Case numbers climbed over the weekend, albeit at a slower pace than in recent weeks:
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported no new deaths in Union County (1,386 total cases, 873 recoveries, 24 deaths) or Alexander County (299 total cases, 252 recoveries, four deaths).
Southeast Missouri State University reported a total of 677 cases (588 students, 89 employees) with 60 active cases (36 students, 24 employees). One person was in on-campus quarantine/isolation.
