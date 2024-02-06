All sections
NewsDecember 15, 2020

Area coronavirus deaths tick up

Area county health officials reported three virus-related deaths — one in Cape Girardeau County and two in Scott County. Case numbers climbed over the weekend, albeit at a slower pace than in recent weeks. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Area county health officials reported three virus-related deaths — one in Cape Girardeau County and two in Scott County.

Case numbers climbed over the weekend, albeit at a slower pace than in recent weeks:

  • Bollinger: 1,140 total cases, 1,057 recoveries, 12 deaths
  • Cape Girardeau: 6,740 total cases, 5,177 recoveries, 93 deaths, 1,471 active cases
  • Perry: 1,962 total cases, 1,860 recoveries, 18 deaths
  • Scott: 3,226 total cases, 2,376 recoveries, 50 deaths, 802 active cases
  • Stoddard: 2,467 total cases, 2,282 recoveries, 55 deaths.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported no new deaths in Union County (1,386 total cases, 873 recoveries, 24 deaths) or Alexander County (299 total cases, 252 recoveries, four deaths).

Southeast Missouri State University reported a total of 677 cases (588 students, 89 employees) with 60 active cases (36 students, 24 employees). One person was in on-campus quarantine/isolation.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

