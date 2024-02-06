Area coronavirus cases continue climb

Cape Girardeau County reported 20 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 336, with 160 recoveries and three deaths. Thirteen of those cases are from the City of Cape Girardeau, three are from Jackson and five are from elsewhere in the county. There are currently three Cape Girardeau County residents hospitalized; there are 12 Saint Francis hospitalizations and seven at Southeast Hospital.

Wednesday, Perry County reported six new cases since their July 6 update. The county’s total is 173, with 92 recoveries and one death. Four of those cases are hospitalized and one person is on a ventilator.

Four new cases were reported in Scott County, adding to the county’s total of 186. The county reports 138 recoveries and eleven deaths. Forty of those total cases were found in the 20 to 29 age range — the most of any age group in the county.