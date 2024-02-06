All sections
NewsJuly 9, 2020
Area coronavirus cases continue climb
Cape Girardeau County reported 20 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 336, with 160 recoveries and three deaths. Thirteen of those cases are from the City of Cape Girardeau, three are from Jackson and five are from elsewhere in the county. There are currently three Cape Girardeau County residents hospitalized; there are 12 Saint Francis hospitalizations and seven at Southeast Hospital...
Nicolette Baker

Cape Girardeau County reported 20 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 336, with 160 recoveries and three deaths. Thirteen of those cases are from the City of Cape Girardeau, three are from Jackson and five are from elsewhere in the county. There are currently three Cape Girardeau County residents hospitalized; there are 12 Saint Francis hospitalizations and seven at Southeast Hospital.

Wednesday, Perry County reported six new cases since their July 6 update. The county’s total is 173, with 92 recoveries and one death. Four of those cases are hospitalized and one person is on a ventilator.

Four new cases were reported in Scott County, adding to the county’s total of 186. The county reports 138 recoveries and eleven deaths. Forty of those total cases were found in the 20 to 29 age range — the most of any age group in the county.

Bollinger County reported three new cases Wednesday; the county’s total is 19, with 11 recoveries and zero deaths.

Stoddard County reports two new cases; the county’s total is 145, with 117 recoveries and nine deaths. Of confirmed cases, the 40 to 49 age range was reported to have 22 cases; the highest number of any age group in the county.

No new cases were reported in Alexander County (22 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths) or Union County (193 total, 127 recoveries, 18 deaths) in Illinois.

According to Wednesday data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Perry County currently has 852 cases per 100,000 residents; this number is a few less than St. Louis city, which reports 861 cases per 100,000 residents. Cape Girardeau County, in comparison, has 320 cases per 100,000.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

