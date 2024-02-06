Area cleaning businesses see growth because of coronavirus concerns

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to scale back or even close temporarily, one area that's flourishing is the commercial and residential cleaning industry.
Local cleaning and restoration companies say they're seeing an increased demand for their services as offices, retailers, manufacturers and even homeowners are taking extra precautions to make sure their properties are as clean and "virus free" as possible.
"We are in a growth mode of hiring," said Cesar Torres, owner of the ServiceMaster franchise in Cape Girardeau. "We need more people so we can fulfill the demand and the demand is pretty high."
The story is the same at SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties where general manager Bryant "Mac" Davenport said additional manpower will be necessary to accommodate additional clients his business is adding due to the coronavirus.
"There certainly is an uptick in general cleaning and disinfecting work, especially in the commercial world for businesses and manufacturers," Davenport said.
"A lot of what we've been doing is answering phone calls from companies who are asking about cleaning processes and what they need to be thinking about," Davenport continued, "so we're providing a lot of consultation and saying 'here's how you go about it' and 'here are the steps that need to be taken according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the health department' and, if it leads to work, we're ready to roll."
Torres says business at his company is "seeing at least a 30% increase in our work based on the jobs we're doing and the jobs that are coming up. I would be willing to say that by the end of this year we're probably going to be floating around a 50 to 60% increase (in business) because people are wanting to reopen their businesses and get back into the new normal, which is having extra precautions, extra protections and extra cleanings to make sure they're safe and sound going forward."
He said in the next three months, ServiceMaster will need as many as 20 additional employees to handle additional demand for cleaning and disinfecting services.
Davenport said there is a similar growth in manpower needs at SERVPRO. "There are a lot of temporary labor opportunities with our company," he said.
Both Torres and Davenport said their cleaning and disinfecting crews are taking additional steps and precautions, from providing employees with personal protection equipment to adding extra cleaning measures, to address coronavirus.
"We'll come in and do a fogging with a disinfectant throughout all the space and then come back through and wipe down, clean and disinfect horizontal surfaces especially in high-touch and high-traffic areas," Davenport said. Depending on the surface, he said viruses can survive for as long as 72 to 96 hours (three to four days).
"This (COVID-19) has made people more aware that bacteria and viruses last on things a lot longer than we think," he said. "Moving forward I think businesses and people in their homes as well are realizing regular cleaning and disinfecting goes a long way."
Torres said there are many places people sometimes don't think about cleaning such as walls, doors windows and items people routinely touch. "A lot of people aren't realizing the number of times they're touching their telephones or how often they're walking by and touching a trash can," he said. "There are a lot of things that, before all this, we just walked around and didn't think about as we did our normal activities, but then it became apparent some of these surfaces can host viruses and this is why our business is growing."
If there's one good thing that's come out of the coronavirus crisis, Davenport said, is that people are paying more attention to disinfection and personal hygiene.
"I think it's made everybody aware that we should be cleaning a little bit more frequently than we did before," he said. "Any opportunity we have to clean and disinfect surfaces, as frequently as possible, the better off we're going to be. This is probably the cleanest our society has been in a long time."
Torres agreed, adding it's best to be proactive rather than reactive when dealing with sanitation and disinfecting issues.
"There are a lot of businesses that are taking a 'wait and see' approach, but my fundamental core value, as a business owner, is we don't wait and see," Torres said. "Some people think they can just Lysol something to keep their employees safe, but they really need to give themselves the opportunity to get with our team so we can show them things they might not be thinking about," he continued. "the worst thing I've noticed in doing what we're doing now is the average person can't see what they can't see and they don't know what they don't know."
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.