Area cleaning businesses see growth because of coronavirus concerns

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to scale back or even close temporarily, one area that's flourishing is the commercial and residential cleaning industry.

Local cleaning and restoration companies say they're seeing an increased demand for their services as offices, retailers, manufacturers and even homeowners are taking extra precautions to make sure their properties are as clean and "virus free" as possible.

"We are in a growth mode of hiring," said Cesar Torres, owner of the ServiceMaster franchise in Cape Girardeau. "We need more people so we can fulfill the demand and the demand is pretty high."

The story is the same at SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties where general manager Bryant "Mac" Davenport said additional manpower will be necessary to accommodate additional clients his business is adding due to the coronavirus.

"There certainly is an uptick in general cleaning and disinfecting work, especially in the commercial world for businesses and manufacturers," Davenport said.

Cleaning professionals, such as this SERVPRO employee, wear protective equipment when they sanitize and disinfect properties. Submitted

"A lot of what we've been doing is answering phone calls from companies who are asking about cleaning processes and what they need to be thinking about," Davenport continued, "so we're providing a lot of consultation and saying 'here's how you go about it' and 'here are the steps that need to be taken according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the health department' and, if it leads to work, we're ready to roll."

Torres says business at his company is "seeing at least a 30% increase in our work based on the jobs we're doing and the jobs that are coming up. I would be willing to say that by the end of this year we're probably going to be floating around a 50 to 60% increase (in business) because people are wanting to reopen their businesses and get back into the new normal, which is having extra precautions, extra protections and extra cleanings to make sure they're safe and sound going forward."

He said in the next three months, ServiceMaster will need as many as 20 additional employees to handle additional demand for cleaning and disinfecting services.