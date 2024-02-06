Area cities plan $50,000 marketing effort to promote census

Cape Girardeau, Jackson and four other Southeast Missouri cities have joined forces to hire a marketing firm to promote next year’s federal census in an effort to have every resident counted.

Besides the two Cape Girardeau County cities, the coalition includes the cities of Farmington, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Perryville.

They plan to spend $50,000 on the marketing effort, according to Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner.

“We all had planned on spending something to get the word out about the census next year and this is a mechanism where we can make our dollars go farther by combining them,” she said.

Both Mehner and Rodney Bollinger, director of administrative services for Jackson, said the census affects communities in terms of funding and congressional districts.

The census is required by the U.S. Constitution, which has called for an “actual enumeration” once a decade since 1790.

Mehner said the census “impacts how much state and federal funding we have access to, so it is critical that every single person is counted.”

Every person missed in the census means “we are missing out on an opportunity to get access to federal funding,” Mehner said.

The census determines how many representatives each state will have in Congress and can result in redrawing of congressional district boundaries, according to Bollinger.

“Census data is also used as the basis for distributing more than $675 billion to states, counties and communities to support resources such as schools, hospitals and fire departments,” he wrote in an Oct. 17 memorandum to the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

The coalition is seeking marketing proposals, which must be submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau by 5 p.m. Friday.