Area businesses planning special eclipse parties

The solar eclipse is cause enough for celebration, but experiencing one twice in seven years is something special. Different businesses are rolling out the red carpet to prepare for the event and to bring in as many patrons as possible while doing it.

"I believe we'll see a lot of people coming into the area and those folks are going to be looking for somewhere to go," Rod Barnes, owner of Stooges Restaurant in Jackson, said. "We want to be the place where they go."

The restaurant's previous owners threw an outdoor eclipse party in 2017, and Barnes has every intention of continuing that tradition. Barnes will have live music playing on a stage in the parking lot of his restaurant. He will be serving food and alcohol and plans to have a special menu to celebrate the eclipse.

People are free to bring their own lawn chairs, Barnes said, and to enjoy the party.

Stooges is far from the only business throwing a party to celebrate the eclipse.

John Brown, general manager of the Top of the Marq restaurant in Cape Girardeau, said he's been planning an eclipse party since the start of the year.

"We thought Top of the Marq would be the perfect place to have a good view and would have a different view from anywhere else you're going to get in Cape Girardeau. So we thought, 'why not throw some kind of eclipse party?'" he said.