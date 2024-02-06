Area businesses offer deals to veterans

Area businesses are offering specials to veterans in observance of Veterans Day.

Huddle House

Huddle House in Cape Girardeau is honoring the military by giving active-duty, retired and veteran military members a free order of sweet cakes Friday through Monday. Must have valid military identification.

Elite Car Wash

Elite Car Wash, 3451 William St. in Cape Girardeau, will give veterans and active military personnel a free car wash Monday, Veterans Day. A government identification is required.

Sports Clips Haircuts

More than 1,800 Sports Clips Haircuts locations will host its annual biggest haircut day of the year on Veterans Day. The company will donate an additional $1 per haircut service nationwide to support “Sports Clips Help a Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans. The program is in partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and has raised nearly $6.5 million for military scholarships, helping more than 1,450 veterans with education expenses needed for civilian careers.