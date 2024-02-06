Arctic blasts take hold, but snow not likely

It’s cold outside, but the snow likely will stay away, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Freezing temperatures will blanket the area for the remainder of this week and into the new year.

The region is being hit with an “arctic blast” and will experience another one this weekend, said meteorologist Kelly Hooper of the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Higher temperatures are forecast to be below freezing for the reminder of the week, except for Friday when the high is expected to be 33, Hooper said.

The high on New Year’s Eve is forecast to be 22 degrees.

On New Year’s Day, the high temperature is expected to be 20.

The meteorologist said multiple days of highs below freezing will take their toll.

“That is a long time below freezing for this area,” he said.