NewsOctober 28, 2020

Architectural survey set for mid-November in Jackson

Historic architecture in Jackson is about to get surveyed. Unlike traditional surveys, which measure property and locate property boundaries, this survey is a visual evaluation to determine the number of historically significant buildings and properties in the uptown area, according to a city news release...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The architecture of many homes and commercial buildings in Jackson, such as this one on the southeast corner of West Main and South Missouri streets, will be included in a historic architecture study that will begin next month.
The architecture of many homes and commercial buildings in Jackson, such as this one on the southeast corner of West Main and South Missouri streets, will be included in a historic architecture study that will begin next month.Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com, file

Historic architecture in Jackson is about to get surveyed.

Unlike traditional surveys, which measure property and locate property boundaries, this survey is a visual evaluation to determine the number of historically significant buildings and properties in the uptown area, according to a city news release.

Survey results will indicate whether there are individual properties or districts that could be eligible for future nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. That could lead to tax incentives for rehabilitation — and maintaining a list of historically significant properties will help the city maintain its Certified Local Government status with the state, and that helps with maintaining grant funding, according to the release.

An open house Nov. 12 will detail the survey process. From 5:30 to 7 p.m., visitors to the Jackson Civic Center at 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson can walk through exhibits and speak one-on-one with representatives of the city and consulting firm RDG Planning and Design.

The event will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Between Nov. 10 and 13, a consulting team from RDG Planning and Design will visually survey properties within and near the original town limits of Jackson. They’ll gather visible information related to the historic character of each building, and take photographs from the public streets.

All buildings in the area will be documented, regardless of whether each contributes to the historic nature of Jackson’s uptown.

This survey is being produced with assistance from the Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, of the U.S. Government and Missouri Department of Natural Resources, State Historic Preservation Office.

