Architectural survey open house scheduled Thursday

Information about Jackson’s historic architectural survey will be available to the public during an open house from 5:30 until 7 p.m. today at the Jackson Civic Center.

Attendees may come any time during the event, walk through exhibits explaining the survey process, and speak to representatives of the city and the consulting firm of RDG Planning and Design, which the city has engaged to perform the survey.

Unlike traditional surveys measuring property and locating property boundaries, the historic architectural survey will help determine the number and location of historically significant buildings and properties in the uptown Jackson area. Survey results will indicate whether individual properties or districts could be eligible for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places or might qualify for designation as historic landmarks or districts.