All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 12, 2020

Architectural survey open house scheduled Thursday

Information about Jackson’s historic architectural survey will be available to the public during an open house from 5:30 until 7 p.m. today at the Jackson Civic Center. Attendees may come any time during the event, walk through exhibits explaining the survey process, and speak to representatives of the city and the consulting firm of RDG Planning and Design, which the city has engaged to perform the survey...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Information about Jackson’s historic architectural survey will be available to the public during an open house from 5:30 until 7 p.m. today at the Jackson Civic Center.

Attendees may come any time during the event, walk through exhibits explaining the survey process, and speak to representatives of the city and the consulting firm of RDG Planning and Design, which the city has engaged to perform the survey.

Unlike traditional surveys measuring property and locating property boundaries, the historic architectural survey will help determine the number and location of historically significant buildings and properties in the uptown Jackson area. Survey results will indicate whether individual properties or districts could be eligible for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places or might qualify for designation as historic landmarks or districts.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Developing and maintaining a list of historically significant properties will help Jackson maintain its Certified Local Government status in Missouri, a designation that aids eligibility for certain types of grant funding.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged at the informational open house. The event will be viewable through Facebook. A link to the Facebook livestream will be posted on the city of Jackson’s website, www.jacksonmo.org.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase,...
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by in...
NewsNov. 6
Polls in swing states begin to close as sharply divided Amer...
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general el...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy