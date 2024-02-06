All sections
NewsJuly 19, 2018

Architectural Digest names Cape Missouri's prettiest city

On Architectural Digest's website, a feature article lists each state's prettiest city -- and beneath a photo of a lone figure on Tower Rock's rocky shoreline, a brief but glowing description of Cape Girardeau names it Missouri's prettiest city. Article author Kristine Hansen said by email Wednesday she chose each state's prettiest town based on some common traits...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Main Street at the iconic clock in downtown Cape Girardeau in this 2015 photo. Architecturl Digest cites the city as the prettiest in Missouri in an article on its website.
Main Street at the iconic clock in downtown Cape Girardeau in this 2015 photo. Architecturl Digest cites the city as the prettiest in Missouri in an article on its website.Fred Lynch

On Architectural Digest's website, a feature article lists each state's prettiest city -- and beneath a photo of a lone figure on Tower Rock's rocky shoreline, a brief but glowing description of Cape Girardeau names it Missouri's prettiest city.

Article author Kristine Hansen said by email Wednesday she chose each state's prettiest town based on some common traits.

"A pretty town usually means a quaint Main Street of local businesses as well as scenic vistas to enjoy, whether it's a beach, mountains, riverfront or plenty of green space. The vibe is relaxing, almost as if time stands still," Hansen wrote.

And the magazine's description of Cape Girardeau touches on several points, from the "Gone Girl" movie to the Mississippi River to the suspension bridge, the downtown clock and hiking areas.

Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills said she is excited by the designation, but not necessarily surprised.

"I think people are finding out what we already know, that Cape Girardeau is a hidden gem," Mills said. "It has lots to offer -- it's a beautiful little town."

Mills added that it's great to receive national exposure for Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox agreed, noting recognition from a world-renowned magazine such as Architectural Digest is "quite an honor."

Fox said he'd have liked to show off Cape Girardeau, not just the city, but the entire region.

"Obviously someone was here, saw the view overlooking the river, thought 'this is a pretty place,' and they're right," Fox said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

