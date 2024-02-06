Aquatics facility project sites in Cape narrowed to three

Committee members for a proposed aquatics facility narrowed down potential sites from 11 to three at a meeting Wednesday at Cape Girardeau's Osage Centre.

The sites under consideration are a tract at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard, near Jefferson Elementary; one near the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex at Center Junction; and one near the Osage Centre on North Kingshighway.

Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neil Glass and school board President Kyle McDonald said the school board would not approve a facility not on school property.

The district's contribution of $3 million to $4 million also would depend on whether voters approve a bond issue in April, Glass added.

The city and school district had partnered to build and maintain the Bubble, a swimming pool next to Central Junior High School.

That facility is nearing the end of its usability, school officials have stated.

For the proposed aquatics center, the city is still accepting letters of interest from any other potential funding partners, said parks and recreation director Julia Jones.

The letters will be accepted through Nov. 30.

Another committee meeting is planned for Dec. 5 to review letters and to continue discussion on conceptual designs for the facility.

Denver-based Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative is serving as consultant on the project, along with partnering firms Ballard King and Waters Edge, according to previous reporting.

David Sprague of Ohlson Lavoie and Ballard King's Darin Barr joined the Wednesday meeting by phone.

Jones said at this stage, the layout of the facility is not as important as discussing the programming and location, as both of those considerations will help determine the layout needed.