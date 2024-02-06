A $25 million indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau "would give us everything we would want," but a $12 to $15 million project would be "more reasonable," city parks and recreation director Julia Jones said Wednesday.

Jones discussed the project at the inaugural meeting of a joint committee of the Cape Girardeau city/school district, which has been tasked with developing plans for the facility. The meeting was held at noon at the Shawnee Park Center.

The committee consists of city manager Scott Meyer, Mayor Bob Fox and business leader Kathy Bertrand representing the city; and Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass, school board president Kyle McDonald and swimming enthusiast Clay Hahs representing the school district.

Voters in April extended the parks/stormwater sales tax, which will generate money for several projects including $6 million for an indoor aquatic facility.

But Meyer said the city hopes to partner with the school district and possibly other groups to construct "the very best indoor aquatic facility" that finances allow.

Glass said any funding from the school district depends on voter approval of a bond issue in 2019 or 2020. The superintendent said school officials are considering an approximately $12 million bond issue. The bond issue would finance a number of school district improvements, not just an aquatic facility. "Myself and the (school) board will have to see what we can afford" for an aquatic facility, Glass said.

Fox, the mayor, said he wants the committee to reach out to other "stakeholders" to see if they would be willing to contribute financially to the project.

McDonald said, "You can't build a $25 million pool without a lot of help."

He suggested a less-expensive facility could be built and designed to allow for future expansion.

Both Meyer and Glass said the city and school district partnered in construction and operation of the existing Central Municipal Pool.

Central Municipal Pool is seen Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in this drone view at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

A new aquatic center would replace the aging pool, city and school officials have said.

The approximately 40-year-old structure faces several challenges, including poor air quality when the inflatable "bubble" covers the facility during winter months, mechanical issues, inadequate deck space, an aging locker room and limited concession and parking space, city officials have said.

The pool operates year-round thanks to the bubble, but the bubble needs to be replaced, which city and school officials have said would cost an estimated $500,000.

City officials are looking to hire a consultant or consultants to aid in the planning process.