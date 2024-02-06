Aquatic center being considered as part of tax plan

Development of an indoor aquatic center that could possibly host state high school swimming championships could be among the parks projects funded if Cape Girardeau voters extend a parks/stormwater sales tax next year.

The City Council and city staff discussed the idea and other parks and stormwater projects at a special two-hour study session last week at the Osage Centre.

City manager Scott Meyer said the tax plan calls for spending two-thirds of the tax money on park projects and the other third on stormwater projects.

But city officials stressed no decisions have been made on what will or won't be funded with such at tax.

Meyer said city officials plan to hold several open houses this fall to obtain public input on what projects should be funded.

Saxony Lutheran swimmers practice Friday at the Central Municipal Pool in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

City officials hope to finalize a plan by December.

An aging pool

Parks and recreation director Julia Thompson said concerns with the aging Central Municipal Pool need to be addressed.

The city and the Cape Girardeau School District share in the cost of operating the Olympic-size pool, with the city paying 60 percent of the cost.

Constructed in 1979, the pool is used by about 35,000 people annually, Thompson said.

But the structure faces a number of challenges, including air quality and mechanical issues, inadequate deck space, an aging locker room area and limited concession and parking space, Thompson said.

The pool operates year-round thanks to an inflatable "bubble" that covers the facility during winter months. Renovations were made to the facility about six years ago.

But the aging pool still needs major work, according to city officials.

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said, "Something has to be done."

The bubble needs to be replaced, which could cost half a million dollars, Thompson said.

Aquatic complex

City council members and city staff suggested it might be better to develop an indoor, two-pool aquatic complex at the Osage Centre on a site that is used as a rugby field.

Such a complex could include a diving well and a warm-up area for swimmers, officials said.

Major improvements at the current pool site could cost $6 million and shut down the pool for probably a year, Thompson said.

Constructing an aquatic complex could cost in the $12 to $15 million range, city officials said.

Ward 6 Councilman Danny Essner, who served on the parks and recreation advisory board, said the city needs a first-rate indoor aquatic center.

"That is the one amenity from a recreational standpoint that we are missing for a town our size," he said.

Cape Girardeau Central High School has a championship boys swimming team, and there are a growing number of swim clubs that use the Central Pool, officials said.

Essner said it would be "nice to have a key project" to help sell the tax measure to voters.