April election filing period now open

The filing period for April 2, 2019, local elections opened Tuesday, and some candidates have already filed, including incumbent Mayor Dwain Hahs in Jackson.
Jackson will have a contested race for the Ward 4 seat: incumbent Tom Kimbel faces a challenge from Steven Lee, who filed Tuesday, said city clerk Liza Walker.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had filed for former Alderman Phil Penzelï¿½s unexpired term, Walker said.
Penzel resigned in May to free his company, Penzel Construction in Jackson, to pursue new business opportunities.
Penzelï¿½s Ward 1 seat was filled on an interim basis by Paul Sander, former mayor of Jackson who is now head coach of Saxony Lutheran High Schoolï¿½s baseball team.
Walker said there are two options for seats on the Jackson Board of Aldermen in April: Penzelï¿½s remaining year for the Ward 1 seat, and two-year terms open in all four wards.
At press time, Walker said incumbents David Hitt, Wanda Young, Katy Liley and Kimbel had already filed.
Since Penzel resigned from his Ward 1 alderman seat, Penzel Construction has been awarded the $18 million Cape Girardeau County Justice Center project, and is under consideration to build the $6.5 million Jackson police station. Penzel Construction also submitted a letter of interest to be involved in the Cape Girardeau aquatics facility project, still in early planning stages.
Hahs was elected in 2015, after defeating then-incumbent Mayor Barbara Lohr.
Sander served as Jackson mayor from 1993 to 2007.
Hahs appointed Sander to the Ward 1 Alderman seat in August.
The mayorï¿½s term is two years in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau School District spokeswoman Kristin Tallent said two school board members are up for re-election: Jeff Glenn and Adrian Toole.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Tallent said, two candidates had filed: Glenn, and Matthew Welker.
Welker is the son of former superintendent Jim Welker, Tallent said.
The school district is also planning to put a $12 million bond issue before voters April 2, Tallent said.
That will include $4 million for the proposed aquatics facility, upgrades for Alma Schrader and Jefferson elementary schools, and several district-wide initiatives, Tallent said Tuesday, but more discussion is to come.
The school board will meet Monday, she noted.
Jackson School District spokeswoman Merideth Pobst said the district does not have any ballot measures planned for the April election, but two school board membersï¿½ seats will be up for re-election: Brian Thompson and Dan Stover.
Thompson and Stover were elected to the Jackson School Board in 2016.
Cape Girardeau City Council seats are up for election only in even-numbered calendar years, said city public information manager Nicolette Brennan.
The city does not have any ballot measures for the April election, Brennan added.
Cape Girardeau Countyï¿½s website will have more information on ballot contents at www.capecountyelections.com/voting-information/whats-on-my-ballot, Cape Girardeau city clerk Bruce Taylor said.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said Tuesday candidate filing ends Jan. 15, and the final certification date for anything on the ballot is Jan. 22.
