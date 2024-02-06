April election filing period now open

The filing period for April 2, 2019, local elections opened Tuesday, and some candidates have already filed, including incumbent Mayor Dwain Hahs in Jackson.

Jackson will have a contested race for the Ward 4 seat: incumbent Tom Kimbel faces a challenge from Steven Lee, who filed Tuesday, said city clerk Liza Walker.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had filed for former Alderman Phil Penzelï¿½s unexpired term, Walker said.

Penzel resigned in May to free his company, Penzel Construction in Jackson, to pursue new business opportunities.

Penzelï¿½s Ward 1 seat was filled on an interim basis by Paul Sander, former mayor of Jackson who is now head coach of Saxony Lutheran High Schoolï¿½s baseball team.

Walker said there are two options for seats on the Jackson Board of Aldermen in April: Penzelï¿½s remaining year for the Ward 1 seat, and two-year terms open in all four wards.

At press time, Walker said incumbents David Hitt, Wanda Young, Katy Liley and Kimbel had already filed.

Since Penzel resigned from his Ward 1 alderman seat, Penzel Construction has been awarded the $18 million Cape Girardeau County Justice Center project, and is under consideration to build the $6.5 million Jackson police station. Penzel Construction also submitted a letter of interest to be involved in the Cape Girardeau aquatics facility project, still in early planning stages.

Hahs was elected in 2015, after defeating then-incumbent Mayor Barbara Lohr.

Sander served as Jackson mayor from 1993 to 2007.

Hahs appointed Sander to the Ward 1 Alderman seat in August.

The mayorï¿½s term is two years in Jackson.

Cape School District

Cape Girardeau School District spokeswoman Kristin Tallent said two school board members are up for re-election: Jeff Glenn and Adrian Toole.