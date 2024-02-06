Approaching the Edge

Procter & Gamble employees Victoria Hang, left, and Jessica Myers pose for a photo after signing up to go "Over the Edge" for the United Way of Southeast Missouri on Wednesday at 21 Taps in Cape Girardeau. ...

Procter & Gamble employees Victoria Hang, left, and Jessica Myers pose for a photo after signing up to go "Over the Edge" for the United Way of Southeast Missouri on Wednesday at 21 Taps in Cape Girardeau. Over the Edge — which will be held June 5 — is a fundraising event where participants rappel 147-feet down Towers South on Southeast Missouri State University's campus. The money raised will go toward programs United Way of Southeast Missouri supports. TYLER GRAEF