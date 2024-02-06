All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 6, 2020

Approaching the Edge

Procter & Gamble employees Victoria Hang, left, and Jessica Myers pose for a photo after signing up to go "Over the Edge" for the United Way of Southeast Missouri on Wednesday at 21 Taps in Cape Girardeau. ...

Tyler Graef
Procter & Gamble employees Victoria Hang, left, and Jessica Myers pose for a photo after signing up to go "Over the Edge" for the United Way of Southeast Missouri on Wednesday at 21 Taps in Cape Girardeau. Over the Edge — which will be held June 5 — is a fundraising event where participants rappel 147-feet down Towers South on Southeast Missouri State University's campus. The money raised will go toward programs United Way of Southeast Missouri supports.
Procter & Gamble employees Victoria Hang, left, and Jessica Myers pose for a photo after signing up to go "Over the Edge" for the United Way of Southeast Missouri on Wednesday at 21 Taps in Cape Girardeau. Over the Edge — which will be held June 5 — is a fundraising event where participants rappel 147-feet down Towers South on Southeast Missouri State University's campus. The money raised will go toward programs United Way of Southeast Missouri supports.TYLER GRAEF
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy