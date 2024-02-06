Appreciating local agriculture during Thank a Farmer Week

The Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau, with approximately 2,000 members, has been spotlighting the American farmer each day on its Facebook page during Thank a Farmer Week, which began Sunday.

Laura Nothdurft, CGCFB president since August, believes farmers are incredibly productive.

"Farm and ranch families account for less than 2% of the U.S. population, yet the average farm produces enough food and fiber to feed 166 people (annually)," said Nothdurft, who along with her husband, Jeremy, raises corn, soybeans and wheat on a 1,200-acre spread west of Gordonville.

Citing a report commissioned by former Missouri Department of Agriculture director Richard Fordyce, Nothdurft suggested farmers are incredibly important to the economic health of the state.

"Agriculture in Missouri is an $88.4 billion industry employing roughly 400,000 people," Nothdurft said, adding 96% of the state's farms are just like hers -- family-owned.

The Missouri Farm Bureau has been asking state residents to "thank a farmer" for the last 11 years as a way of spotlighting agriculture and showing gratitude for the state's farmers and ranchers.

Risky business

"Farmers (deal) with hot summers, cold winters and stressful and long days to ensure we all have the products we use every day," said Jennifer Poindexter, MFB director of promotion and education.

Nothdurft concurs and agrees the risk factor is high in both dairy and crop farming.

"Often it seems the conditions are never just right -- it's either too hot or too cold, it's too dry or too wet, so we're always looking for new methods or technologies to overcome what we can't control," she said, noting, for one example, the development of more drought-resistant seeds.

Not only is the weather a challenge, often so is the marketplace, Nothdurft said.