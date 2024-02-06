Appointee resigns embattled Missouri education board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- One of Gov. Eric Greitens' appointees to Missouri's embattled State Board of Education resigned Thursday, opening the door for the governor to pick a replacement who could revive his efforts to oust the state's top education official.

Claudia Onate Greim's resignation came after months of work by the governor to fill the board with a majority of his appointees, who have the power to fire Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

Greitens had filled enough seats on the board with his appointees to get the needed majority to fire the commissioner.

But the plan backfired when Onate Greim voted against those efforts during a special closed-door meeting last week. All four of Greitens' other appointees voted to fire Vandeven.

In her resignation letter, Onate Greim said changes in leadership require "thoughtful and independent study."

"I regret that I cannot get comfortable with the current process by which this is taking place," she wrote. "The academic futures of our young Missourians depend on honest, open, and deliberate Board action on these leadership issues."

She urged her successor to be "contemplative and steadfast" in working to improve K-12 public education in the state.