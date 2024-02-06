Application for Captain D's submitted to Cape city hall

Plans are underway that would bring a Captain D’s restaurant to Cape Girardeau.
The proposed seafood fast-casual restaurant would be built at 205 S. Kingshighway, replacing the recently demolished car wash near Hobby Lobby.
A commercial building permit has not been issued for the project, but an application and plans were submitted by Doug Spainhoward of Nashville, Tennessee, in July and still is being reviewed. Reached by phone, Spainhoward declined to comment about the project.
The project would involve construction of a 2,260-square-foot building at a cost of $720,000, according to the application.
Cape Girardeau had a Captain D’s at 1015 N. Kingshighway from the late 1970s through the mid-1980s but has not had one since.
Captain D’s was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville.
As of August, there were more than 520 Captain D’s locations in 21 states, according to the company’s website.
The property at 205 S. Kingshighway is owned by Cape Girardeau-based Rhodes Development Company LLC. Attempts to reach the property owners via email and telephone messages were unsuccessful.
