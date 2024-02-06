Application for Captain D's submitted to Cape city hall

Plans are underway that would bring a Captain D’s restaurant to Cape Girardeau.

The proposed seafood fast-casual restaurant would be built at 205 S. Kingshighway, replacing the recently demolished car wash near Hobby Lobby.

A commercial building permit has not been issued for the project, but an application and plans were submitted by Doug Spainhoward of Nashville, Tennessee, in July and still is being reviewed. Reached by phone, Spainhoward declined to comment about the project.

The project would involve construction of a 2,260-square-foot building at a cost of $720,000, according to the application.

Cape Girardeau had a Captain D’s at 1015 N. Kingshighway from the late 1970s through the mid-1980s but has not had one since.