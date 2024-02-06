Appeals court upholds Medicaid ballot initiative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri appeals court panel on Monday upheld the legality of a ballot initiative proposing to expand Medicaid health care coverage, though opponents vowed to continue their legal fight.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the Western District appellate court rejected assertions the initiative forces the expenditure of state money in violation of the state constitution. It follows a similar ruling last week by a Cole County judge.

Amendment 2 on the August ballot would expand eligibility for Missouri's Medicaid program to adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, which is about $17,600 for an individual or $30,000 for a family of three. Missouri's program currently does not cover most adults without children, and it's income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.