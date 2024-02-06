Appeals court rules activist must follow lobbying rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A conservative Missouri activist has been ordered to follow the state's lobbying rules, even though he isn't paid, in a court ruling that could have wide-reaching implications.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cited the government's interest in transparency in ruling last week Ron Calzone must register as a lobbyist with the Missouri Ethics Commission and file lobbying reports, The Kansas City Star reported.

For years, Calzone has met with lawmakers and testified before legislative committees as the founder of the not-for-profit group Missouri First. But he didn't think he needed to register as a lobbyist because he isn't paid and never gives legislators gifts.

Calzone's attorneys say the decision is a significant strike against the constitutional right to petition the government and have vowed to appeal. They argue the court's interpretation of Missouri lobbying law could end up being expansive enough to require everyday citizens to register as lobbyists or face the possibility of a complaint that could lead to criminal penalties.

"The problem is that every year dozens of groups go down to the Capitol for lobby days, and they have people designated to speak on behalf of these groups," said David Roland, one of Calzone's attorneys and director of Litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri, a libertarian not-for-profit that advocates for government transparency.