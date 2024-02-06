All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 3, 2017

Appeals court revives part of lawsuit over Ferguson protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An appeals court has revived part of a lawsuit in which a man alleged police violated his civil rights by using excessive force when they arrested him during sometimes-violent protests over the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, three years ago...

By JIM SUHR ~ Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An appeals court has revived part of a lawsuit in which a man alleged police violated his civil rights by using excessive force when they arrested him during sometimes-violent protests over the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, three years ago.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday partly reversed a judge's dismissal of a $40 million lawsuit brought by 10 people who alleged police used excessive force and made improper arrests amid the unrest in Ferguson in the days after a white officer killed 18-year-old Michael Brown during an altercation in a street. The panel restored the lawsuit on behalf of one plaintiff, Dwayne Matthews Jr. It names St. Louis County, the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson and individual police officers as defendants.

U.S. District Judge Henry Autry dismissed the lawsuit last year, concluding the protesters ignored repeated warnings to disperse and the officers named as defendants were legally immune from the lawsuit. Autry also found the plaintiffs failed to present credible evidence proving the questioned police tactics involved malice or bad faith and many of the plaintiffs' allegations were not supported by video evidence or other testimony.

The 8th Circuit revived only the claims of Matthews, who said police beat him, held his head underwater for several seconds in a roadside culvert, slammed his face onto pavement, and pepper sprayed him after he repeatedly was shot by bean bags and rubber bullets as he walked through the protest zone on his way to his mother's home.

The confrontation happened after Matthews disobeyed warnings by officers in a police line to stop approaching them, the 8th Circuit wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The officers denied they mistreated Matthews, who was examined at a hospital and released.

"While the officers and Matthews vehemently disagree about whether Matthews was resisting and the extent and reasonableness of the force applied, these fact disputes cannot be resolved on summary judgment" but instead should be decided by a jury, the appeals court wrote in its ruling.

Gregory Lattimer, an attorney for the plaintiffs, disagreed with the court's decision to only revive Matthews' claims, saying by email "we all disagree with the circuit court's decision and this fight for human rights and dignity is far from over."

The defendants' attorneys didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

The officer who killed Brown wasn't charged and later resigned.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy