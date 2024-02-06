Appeals court reduces J&J talc verdict but censures company

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri appeals court has reduced a talcum powder verdict against Johnson & Johnson by more than half, even while ruling the company knowingly sold a product that caused cancer.

In the ruling announced Tuesday, the Eastern District Missouri Court of Appeals rejected the company's request to throw out a St. Louis jury's verdict in 2018 that awarded 22 plaintiffs $4.7 billion in response to claims Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder causes ovarian cancer.

But the appeals court reduced the verdict to $2.1 billion because some plaintiffs were from out of state and should not have been included, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Five of the 22 plaintiffs are Missouri residents or were before they died.

The appeals court agreed the monetary damages were needed to show other companies the consequences of endangering the public with their products.

"We find there was significant reprehensibility in defendants' conduct," the ruling stated. "The harm suffered by plaintiffs was physical, not just economic."