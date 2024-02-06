Appeals court: College's drug tests of all students illegal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A federal appeals court on Thursday reinstated a judge's 2013 ruling that a central Missouri technical college's mandatory drug-testing policy is unconstitutional when applied to all students.

The full 8th U.S. District Court of Appeals, in a 9-2 ruling, sided with the American Civil Liberties Union in reversing an earlier decision by a three-judge panel of the same St. Louis-based court.

The panel overturned U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey's permanent injunction that barred State Technical College of Missouri -- formerly Linn State Technical College -- from drug-screening all of its roughly 1,200 students.

But Thursday's 32-page ruling upholds Laughrey's permitting the college to drug-test students in five programs involving safety-sensitive training -- aviation maintenance, electrical distribution systems, industrial electricity, power sports and servicing of Caterpillar heavy equipment.

In pressing the universal screening the ACLU decried as unconstitutionally invasive, the 55-year-old college insisted fostering a drug-free environment amounted to a "special need" justifying departure from the usual warrant and probable-cause requirements.

The 8th Circuit disagreed Thursday, concluding the college's drug-testing mandate wasn't sparked by a crisis, and the school "does not believe it has a student drug-use problem greater than that experienced by other colleges."

"Fostering a drug-free environment is surely a laudable goal," Judge Roger Wollman wrote for the court's majority, but "Linn State has not demonstrated that fostering a drug-free environment is a 'special need' as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court."